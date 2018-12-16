Gujarat CM chairs Review meeting: Power relief, land to displaced among new sops for tribals

The state government has allowed second electricity connection for small land-holders among tribals.

At a review meeting of Tribal Development Department, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to allow tribals owning land less than four acres to avail a second electricity connection. Normally, a non-tribal landowner needs more than eight acres for obtaining a second connection.

The CM also directed the Revenue Department to convert 196 forest villages into revenue villages.

The CM asked officials of the Revenue, Forests and Irrigation departments to meet within 15 days and find a solution to the rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to the government’s irrigation scheme, a government release said.

Tribals have also been exempted from obtaining non-agriculture certificate for their land if they wish to set up a grain mill, the release said.

Among the many decisions taken by the government, meritorious tribal students will be able to avail benefits provided to OBC students in various universities such as CEPT and others.

The State Civil Supplies Corporation has been directed to ensure that tribal families who are into agriculture and have been affected by the drought should get the minimum support price from the government.

The CM also directed the Revenue Department to expedite the 47 pending cases related to land for tribal schools. The Education Department was also told to ensure 3,360 classrooms for schools in tribal areas.

—With PTI inputs