Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leaves for US, Canada to hardsell Vibrant Gujarat summit   

Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday departed for a tour of the United States and Canada to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 to be held in the state in January.

The CM is leading a delegation of senior government officials and leaders from industries in Gujarat.

The delegation will be on tour of the two countries between August 17 and 24.

An official release from the Gujarat government stated that the CM left for the US from Ahmedabad airport in the early hours of Sunday.

The senior government officials accompanying the CM include Chief Secretary M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) T Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the CM Sanjeev Kumar and Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Vikrant Pandey. The leaders from the industries who are part of the delegation led by the CM are from 22 different companies, including Parakramsinh Jadeja (Chairman and Managing Director of Jyoti CNC Automation), Jayanti Patel (Executive Chairman of Meghmani), Manish Kiri (Chairman of Kiri Industries), Jaxay Shah (Founder and CMD of Savvy), Hemant Desai (President, Reliance Industries (Hazira) ), Jai Shroff (Chairman and CEO of United Phosphorous Ltd), Sanjeev Krishna (CEO, USA of Concord Biotech), Rajesh Gandhi (MD of Vadilal Industries), Amit Harlalka (Director and CEO of AM/NS India), Punit Patel (Business Head – USA of Zydus Lifesciences), Sudhir Prasad (Executive Director, Distribution of Torrent Power), Nilesh Desai (Head, Suzlon Energy Limited) and Manish Sharma (Chairman of Akshar Group of Companies).