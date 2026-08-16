Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leaves for US, Canada to hardsell Vibrant Gujarat summit   

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Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday departed for a tour of the United States and Canada to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 to be held in the state in January.
The CM is leading a delegation of senior government officials and leaders from industries in Gujarat.
The delegation will be on tour of the two countries between August 17 and 24.
An official release from the Gujarat government stated that the CM left for the US from Ahmedabad airport in the early hours of Sunday.
The senior government officials accompanying the CM include Chief Secretary M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) T Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the CM Sanjeev Kumar and Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Vikrant Pandey. The leaders from the industries who are part of the delegation led by the CM are from 22 different companies, including Parakramsinh Jadeja (Chairman and Managing Director of Jyoti CNC Automation), Jayanti Patel (Executive Chairman of Meghmani), Manish Kiri (Chairman of Kiri Industries), Jaxay Shah (Founder and CMD of Savvy), Hemant Desai (President, Reliance Industries (Hazira) ), Jai Shroff (Chairman and CEO of United Phosphorous Ltd), Sanjeev Krishna (CEO, USA of Concord Biotech), Rajesh Gandhi (MD of Vadilal Industries), Amit Harlalka (Director and CEO of AM/NS India), Punit Patel (Business Head – USA of Zydus Lifesciences), Sudhir Prasad (Executive Director, Distribution of Torrent Power), Nilesh Desai (Head, Suzlon Energy Limited) and Manish Sharma (Chairman of Akshar Group of Companies).
Top officials of companies such as Hypervault AI & TCS, Avaada Energy, Rworld Leisure Ltd, Conmat Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd, Arunaya Organics Ltd, Comet Chemical & Real Estate and Shekhani Group are also part of the delegation.
The the government release said, “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Gujarat delegation will hold roundtable conferences and one-to-one meetings in Washington DC, New York and San Francisco in the United States, and Toronto in Canada, with various industrial investors, leaders from the emerging technology sector and Gujarati communities, and will present Gujarat’s global development story. The delegation will also extend invitations to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in January 2027.”
It is to be noted that this is the first official visit of a sitting Gujarat Chief Minister to the United States in over 30 years. Before this, Keshubhai Patel had visited the US as Chief Minister of Gujarat way back in 1995.
In 2005, the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was denied a visa by the US authorities. After becoming Prime Minister, Modi has made multiple US visits.
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