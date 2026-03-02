Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils science, tech and innovation policy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2026–2031 during the inaugural session of the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference in Gandhinagar on Sunday.
The policy aims to position Gujarat among the world’s leading innovation-driven economies by harnessing science, technology and innovation as central pillars of inclusive development, industrial competitiveness and societal progress, government officials stated.
A key highlight of the policy is the establishment of a Rs 1000-crore Swadeshi Anusandhan Fund to accelerate indigenous research and reduce import dependence in strategic and frontier sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, green energy, defence technologies, immersive technologies and space technologies, with more than 100 high-impact research projects to be supported annually, officials of the Department of Science and Technology said.
The policy also announces the creation of Gujarat Rajya Research and Innovation Clusters (GRRIC), forming a comprehensive Science and Technology cluster network beginning with the Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad region and expanding to Vadodara–Surat and Rajkot–Bhavnagar–Junagadh–Jamnagar, each supported by advanced Innovation and R&D hubs with shared laboratories, testing facilities and collaborative industry–academia platforms.
The state aims to nurture 1 lakh skilled researchers by 2030 through 250 annual JRF, SRF, PDF fellowships, a dedicated ‘Women in Innovation Fellowship’, a unified Gujarat R&D portal and large-scale STEM engagement initiatives for youth across the state.
The policy strengthens scientific temper and public engagement by expanding STEM learning centres, reinforcing Science City and Regional and District Science Centres, deploying mobile science laboratories for grassroots outreach, and promoting immersive experiential learning environments.
With more than 200 IP Facilitation Centres, Gujarat targets over 1000 intellectual property filings annually, including at least 500 patents, to enhance industry–academia collaboration and global competitiveness.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram