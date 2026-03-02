Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils science, tech and innovation policy

CM Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Cabinet Minister Arjun Modhwadhiya and others in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2026–2031 during the inaugural session of the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The policy aims to position Gujarat among the world’s leading innovation-driven economies by harnessing science, technology and innovation as central pillars of inclusive development, industrial competitiveness and societal progress, government officials stated.

A key highlight of the policy is the establishment of a Rs 1000-crore Swadeshi Anusandhan Fund to accelerate indigenous research and reduce import dependence in strategic and frontier sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, green energy, defence technologies, immersive technologies and space technologies, with more than 100 high-impact research projects to be supported annually, officials of the Department of Science and Technology said.