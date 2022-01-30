Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to students: Adopt clean technology for nation-building

January 30, 2022 2:20:29 am
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Saturday urged students to adopt clean energy and environment-friendly methods in their day-to-day lives to tackle global warming. “It is the need of the hour to establish start-ups in areas such as green energy, water conservation and natural farming. In the coming times, to tackle global warming, we have to shift to clean and green energy and environment-friendly methods… It is important that those who are being conferred the degrees today, contribute to nation-building,” the CM said as he virtually addressed students at the 70th convocation ceremony of Gujarat University.
“Forty years after Gujarat came into being, there were only 10-11 universities established in the state. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, in the past two-and-half decades, more than 95 universities in the state have been made functional,” he further said.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present during the virtual ceremony during which 49,528 students, including 280 medallists, were conferred their graduation degrees
