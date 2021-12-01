Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel reviews development projects in Surat, Vadnagar

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday examined the progress of Diamond Bourse project in Surat and all-round development of Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while conducting a review of major flagship development projects in Gujarat.

In the first such meeting —that will held on first Wednesday of every month — the chief minister also reviewed the progress of PM SVANidhi scheme, a scheme for roadside vendors and hawkers adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gujarat has been trailing behind other states in implementation of this scheme and the recent anti-encroachment drive by municipal corporations against roadside non-vegetarian food hawkers have not helped.

Patel also reviewed projects in Vadnagar which includes the Prerna School where PM Modi studied, Archeological Experiment Museum and redevelopment of other historic places in the town.

A project to convert the area around Dharoi dam in North Gujarat as a tourist and pilgrimage destination was also discussed.

Upcoming projects connected with the diamond sector in Surat like the Diamond Bourse and the Dream City project came up for discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister also sought information from municipal commissioners regarding construction of shelter homes for homeless in the state.