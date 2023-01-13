scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates wildlife rehabilitation centre

The rehabilitation centre provides all kinds of facilities for the treatment of injured animals as well as their rehabilitation. The centre is spread over an area of 23,000 square meters, prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 2.72 crore.

The rehabilitation Centre provides all kinds of facilities for the treatment of injured animals as well as their rehabilitation (PTI/FILE Photo)
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates wildlife rehabilitation centre
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated online a wildlife rehabilitation Centre at Daskroi’s Bilasia village in Ahmedabad Friday, as part of the state’s Karuna Abhiyan (campaign for compassion), launched during Uttarayan to save birds injured by sharp kite strings.

The statewide Karuna Abhiyan from January 10 to 20 will include dialogue among various cooperative organizations and state government departments of forest and animal husbandry.

The rehabilitation Centre provides all kinds of facilities for the treatment of injured animals as well as their rehabilitation. The Centre is spread over an area of 23,000 square meters, prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 2.72 crore.

Patel, congratulating the social service and voluntary organizations, said, “The need of every living being is the responsibility of the government. Karuna Abhiyan is an outstanding example of this duty.” The chief minister added the celebration of a festival should not become fatal to any living being. Karuna Abhiyan is being supported by forest and animal husbandry departments and the municipal cooperation administration in rescuing and treating injured birds during the kite flying festival in the state.

The voluntary organizations were encouraged to participate along with animal husbandry and forest departments in making necessary arrangements including ICU, ambulance, and pre and post-treatment of animals and birds.

More than 70,000 birds have been treated since the campaign was launched in 2017. More than 700 doctors, 8,000 volunteers and 700 organizations are part of the campaign this year.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 17:36 IST
Are you getting recurrent UTIs? Your estrogen levels may be to blame

