Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ in Surat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by state BJP president C R Paatil, and state cabinet ministers Thursday participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Surat. The Tiranga Yatra was a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative under the pan-India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Thousands of people holding flags, including school and college students, participated in the Tiranga Yatra which started from the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium and culminated at the Kargil Chowk in Surat. Traffic was diverted by the police in order to make way for the yatra. Police personnel were present in plain clothes and seen maintaining protocol.

Patriotic songs were played when the dignitaries were seated on the dais. Several students from different schools played alongside the police band of Surat City Police. The Tiranga Yatra culminated after covering a distance of around 2 km.

Patel also launched the Har Ghar Tiranga song in Surat Thursday. He said, “In Gujarat, over one crore flags will be waved at homes between August 13 and 15.”

Thursday’s event was organised by the Surat Municipal Corporation along with the Surat district administration, socio-cultural groups and students of different schools of Surat.

Addressing the gathering at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Patel said, “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to wave flags at our homes. We have to ensure one crore flags are waved at our homes in Gujarat.”

State ministers Purnesh Modi, Kanu Desai, Veenu Moradiya, Harsh Sanghavi and Mukesh Patel attended the event alongside BJP MLA Sangita Patil, V D Jhalavadia, Kiran Ghoghari, Jankhana Patel, Vivek Patel and others. It was also attended by Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala, Surat municipal commissioner B N Pani, Surat district collector Ayush Oak and Surat city police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Addressing the gathering, C Paatil said, “While waving the national flags, we should understand that the independence which we got was not easy. Many people were martyred during the freedom struggle. Many youths have taken bullets on the chest from Britishers and were sent to jail. It is because of their sacrifice that we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Har Ghar Tiranga.”

He added, “Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made arrangements of one crore flags to be waved from government and semi-government offices, gram panchayats, sachivalay and other places.”

Paatil appealed to the crowd to purchase flags to express their love towards the nation. “Students should break their penny boxes and purchase flags and wave them from their homes. They should take photos and videos and upload them on social media so that many others can get inspiration. We will distribute 20,000 flags to each MLA so that they can sell them in their assembly constituencies. We have also made arrangements to make flags available in every area,” Paatil added.