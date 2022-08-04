scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ in Surat

Thousands of people holding flags, including school and college students, participated in the Tiranga Yatra which started from the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium and culminated at the Kargil Chowk in Surat.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 4, 2022 3:23:25 pm
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, with state BJP president C R Paatil and state cabinet minister in Tiranga Yatra taken out in Surat on Thursday. (Express photos by Hanif Malke)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by state BJP president C R Paatil, and state cabinet ministers Thursday participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Surat. The Tiranga Yatra was a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative under the pan-India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Thousands of people holding flags, including school and college students, participated in the Tiranga Yatra which started from the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium and culminated at the Kargil Chowk in Surat. Traffic was diverted by the police in order to make way for the yatra. Police personnel were present in plain clothes and seen maintaining protocol.

Patriotic songs were played when the dignitaries were seated on the dais. Several students from different schools played alongside the police band of Surat City Police. The Tiranga Yatra culminated after covering a distance of around 2 km.

Patel also launched the Har Ghar Tiranga song in Surat Thursday. He said, “In Gujarat, over one crore flags will be waved at homes between August 13 and 15.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Thursday’s event was organised by the Surat Municipal Corporation along with the Surat district administration, socio-cultural groups and students of different schools of Surat.

Addressing the gathering at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Patel said, “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to wave flags at our homes. We have to ensure one crore flags are waved at our homes in Gujarat.”

State ministers Purnesh Modi, Kanu Desai, Veenu Moradiya, Harsh Sanghavi and Mukesh Patel attended the event alongside BJP MLA Sangita Patil, V D Jhalavadia, Kiran Ghoghari, Jankhana Patel, Vivek Patel and others. It was also attended by Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala, Surat municipal commissioner B N Pani, Surat district collector Ayush Oak and Surat city police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Addressing the gathering, C Paatil said, “While waving the national flags, we should understand that the independence which we got was not easy. Many people were martyred during the freedom struggle. Many youths have taken bullets on the chest from Britishers and were sent to jail. It is because of their sacrifice that we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Har Ghar Tiranga.”

He added, “Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made arrangements of one crore flags to be waved from government and semi-government offices, gram panchayats, sachivalay and other places.”

More from Ahmedabad

Paatil appealed to the crowd to purchase flags to express their love towards the nation. “Students should break their penny boxes and purchase flags and wave them from their homes. They should take photos and videos and upload them on social media so that many others can get inspiration. We will distribute 20,000 flags to each MLA so that they can sell them in their assembly constituencies. We have also made arrangements to make flags available in every area,” Paatil added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:23:25 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement