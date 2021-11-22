Be tolerant of each other, CM tells party workers

A big family like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains together when people in it remain tolerant towards others personal likes and dislikes, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Sunday while addressing party workers at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad city during a party function commemorating Gujarati new year.

Even though our family has become bigger, there is no disconnect between hearts of anyone in the party, he added.

A Sneh-Sammelan was organised for Ahmedabad city unit of the party, which was supposed to be jointly attended by Patel and party president C R Paatil. However, party officials said that Paatil could not attend the same owing to some other preoccupation.

“When the family is big with people having their likes and dislikes, it remains together when people maintain tolerance (towards each other’s likes and dislikes). We have been moving ahead with so much maturity that nobody is in a position to move us (BJP). Our family may have become bigger, but there is no disconnect between hearts,” Patel told party workers.

He also advised BJP workers to work to win and not to defeat anybody in the upcoming elections. He assured party workers that they can approach him for any issues that they may be facing.

The function was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, Ahmedabad city president of BJP Amit Shah, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and all party MPs and MLAs from Ahmedabad.