Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts vote: ‘Right & duty of people’

CM Patel voted along with his family at a polling booth in Shilaj and also encouraged people to vote despite the hot weather conditions and wedding season, saying that it is both the “right and duty” of the people.

AS THE polling for the elections of local bodies was conducted across the state on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and several Union ministers hailing from Gujarat cast their vote while also appealing to people to vote.

CM Patel voted along with his family at a polling booth in Shilaj and also encouraged people to vote despite the hot weather conditions and wedding season, saying that it is both the “right and duty” of the people.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived at a polling booth in Naranpura area in the morning around 11 am to cast his vote. He was also accompanied by his wife Sonalben and son Jay. Shah also offered prayers at a temple near the polling booth.