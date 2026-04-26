Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts vote: ‘Right & duty of people’

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AS THE polling for the elections of local bodies was conducted across the state on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and several Union ministers hailing from Gujarat cast their vote while also appealing to people to vote.
CM Patel voted along with his family at a polling booth in Shilaj and also encouraged people to vote despite the hot weather conditions and wedding season, saying that it is both the “right and duty” of the people.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived at a polling booth in Naranpura area in the morning around 11 am to cast his vote. He was also accompanied by his wife Sonalben and son Jay. Shah also offered prayers at a temple near the polling booth.
In a post on X, Shah posted, “Under the ongoing local self-government elections in Gujarat, I cast my vote for the elections of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). All local residents should vote in maximum numbers in this festival of democracy.”
Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil also cast his vote along with his family in Surat. He also appealed to people to vote in maximum numbers in the cooler morning hours as parts of the state were expected to witness heatwave conditions on Sunday.
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya voted in Bhavnagar. Urging people to vote in a message on social media, Bambhaniya said, “Voting is not merely our right but a sacred responsibility towards the bright future of our city and society.”
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also cast her vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad’s Shilaj.
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