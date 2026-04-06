Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cites war, advises BJP workers not to lose restraint over ‘rumours’: ‘Time for us to be patient’

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Addressing BJP workers on the party’s 47th foundation day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that they should maintain restraint and patience even when replying to rumours, citing the impact of the West Asia conflict.
“Today, in the kind of global condition that is prevailing, what could be the expectation from a BJP worker? It should be given special attention. As per the kind of (global) situation that has been created, it does not seem that it will end tomorrow (soon)… Its impact is felt in all the countries. It is not just the case of India alone,” he said at the BJP’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar.
Patel also said that the situation in Gujarat was very good and that the Government was monitoring the situation related to grains, electricity, water, petrol, diesel and gas cylinders, among other things.
Patel was accompanied by state BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma on the occasion.
Patel said that India has such good leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who he said would ensure that petrol and diesel prices are not hiked.
“Now, it is time for us to be patient… We have to give special attention to ensure that we do not lose restraint in giving our reply. Someone might disturb us by spreading rumours. If nothing else, (opponents) might do that. They do not know that this is not the time for politics,” the chief minister said.
“From grains, electricity, water, petrol, diesel to gas cylinders, thorough monitoring is being done. Right now, there is no difficulty,” he said.
The chief minister also hoped that peace would prevail in the world. “We believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. Therefore, we pray that good sense prevails over all and all this calms down,” he said.
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