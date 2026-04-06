Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cites war, advises BJP workers not to lose restraint over ‘rumours’: ‘Time for us to be patient’

Addressing BJP workers on the party’s 47th foundation day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that they should maintain restraint and patience even when replying to rumours, citing the impact of the West Asia conflict.

“Today, in the kind of global condition that is prevailing, what could be the expectation from a BJP worker? It should be given special attention. As per the kind of (global) situation that has been created, it does not seem that it will end tomorrow (soon)… Its impact is felt in all the countries. It is not just the case of India alone,” he said at the BJP’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar.