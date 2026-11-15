151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda | Tribals remain neglected for decades, PM Modi honours them: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday launched a veiled attack on the opposition Congress stating that tribals, who had contributed immensely to the freedom struggle, had remained neglected for decades after independence. He claimed that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “honoured” those who had remained “neglected” for decades.

CM Patel was speaking at the state level function of the 151st birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda in Chhota Udepur district.

The Gujarat government celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda across the state on Sunday as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

On the occasion, the CM inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of developmental works worth around Rs 2,283 crore. The state government also allotted forest right certificates to 18,828 tribals in Gujarat under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

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“During our freedom struggle, many heroes from the tribal community fought against British rule, made sacrifices, and carried forward the torch of independence. Sadly, our tribal brethren—who gave their all for the country—remained neglected for decades after independence. It was the visionary global leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took up the mantle for the holistic development of tribal regions and the tribal people. Modi Saheb has honored those who were neglected,” Patel said.

Referring to a recent report of the World Bank, CM Patel said that 50 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country.

“This is because every government scheme formulated by Modi Saheb has the common man, the person at the very margins of society, and the poor at its core. These schemes were designed with the poor as the central focus, and their benefits have reached every household; as a result, 50 crore people have come out of the poverty line,” he said.

He also talked about welfare work carried out in Gujarat for bringing change in the lives of tribal communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through schemes such as Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana.

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“Previously, the primary demand of people in tribal areas before the government was to provide paved roads and transport facilities reaching their villages, as accessing these villages during the monsoon season was extremely difficult. In those very tribal areas where people once demanded paved roads, they now have started getting the benefit of high-speed corridors,” CM Patel claimed.

On the allotment of forest right certificates to over 18,800 tribals in the state, CM Patel said, “These communities, which have resided in forest areas for generations, have made a significant contribution to the protection, conservation, and sustainable use of the forests. Today, forest rights have been granted to over 18,800 individuals. Friends, this is the hallmark of the PM’s (Narendra Modi’s) vision for development: while the tribal culture and traditions are being preserved, the tribals are simultaneously being prepared to compete in the modern world.”

74,000 hectares given to tribals: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi led a similar celebration of the day at an official function held in Nana Pondhha of Valsad district in south Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, while talking about allotment of forest right certificates to over 18,800 tribals, Sanghavi said that the Gujarat government has so far granted over 1 lakh claims of tribals under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

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“So far, we have allotted more than 74,000 hectares (of land) to tribal families. Just imagine, how much is this 74,000 hectares of land given to tribals for individual rights? It is more than the size of half of the Valsad district!…Today, on a single day, more than 18,000 beneficiaries have been given forest rights certificates and records of rights. Today, your BJP has lit the Diwali diya in 18,000 households,” Sanghavi said.

In his speech, Sanghavi also attacked the opposition Congress. As per an official release, Sanghavi alleged that previous governments led by the opposition party treated tribal communities merely as a “vote bank” and that it failed to fulfill their aspirations.

Sanghavi also elaborated on the development brought by BJP governments in tribal areas of Gujarat under the leadership of Narendra Modi since 2001.

He also said that currently tribals are getting important positions in government jobs. He said that the postings of tribals are not merely limited to the posts of conductor in state road transport services or constable in police department. Sanghavi claimed that under the governance of PM Modi, tribal youths are becoming pilots, collectors, superintendents of police, engineers, and are succeeding in landing positions in global companies.