Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces scheme to relocate Maldharis from lions’ ‘second home’

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced a scheme for the voluntary relocation of Maldharis (semi-nomadic pastoralists) from the Barda sanctuary in Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, being developed as a ‘second home’ for Asiatic lions.
As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given per family to the eligible beneficiaries for voluntary relocation outside the sanctuary area, the government said.
Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over 192.31 sq km area. Maldharis are the people from herdsmen community traditionally living in the area earmarked as a sanctuary.
CM Patel announced the scheme on the occasion of 77th Van Mahotsav in Porbandar.
An official release stated, “Under this scheme, as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the entire amount of Rs. 15 lakh will be paid in a single instalment per beneficiary family, and after voluntary relocation, no other rights or interests of the families will be recognised in the Barda area. In addition, no further amount shall be payable in this regard.”
Quoting the CM, the release stated, “…as per the State Government scheme, a 100-square-yard plot will be allotted free of cost to each relocating family for housing, subject to the applicable rules. The concerned Collector/District-Level Committee may provide land free of cost near any village, outside the boundaries of the sanctuary and Eco-Sensitive Zone, and at a distance of 10 km from the limits of a municipal corporation and 5 km from the limits of a municipality.”
“If a family owns livestock, a plot of up to 100 square yards may be provided as per their requirement. The amount equivalent to the market value of this plot will be deducted from the Rs 15 lakh assistance payable to the family,” it added.
The definition of a family, as per the scheme, will be considered as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
For guiding and reviewing entire scheme, a state level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department.
Additionally, district-level committees has been constituted under the chairmanship of the concerned District Collectors.
According to the state government, the voluntary relocation of Maldharis will open up a major portion of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary for wildlife and free the area from biotic pressure caused by human encroachment.
“The relocating families will become part of the mainstream of society and will witness positive and transformative changes in their lifestyles due to better livelihood opportunities and improved access to education, healthcare and employment,” the government release stated.
As per the 2025 Lion Estimation of Gujarat, there are 891 lions in the core Gir and Greater Gir areas of Saurashtra. It recorded Barda as the new satellite population of the Asiatic Lions. As many as 17 lions were recorded in this satellite population of Barda.
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