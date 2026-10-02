Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces scheme to relocate Maldharis from lions’ ‘second home’

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced a scheme for the voluntary relocation of Maldharis (semi-nomadic pastoralists) from the Barda sanctuary in Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, being developed as a ‘second home’ for Asiatic lions.

As part of the scheme, an amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given per family to the eligible beneficiaries for voluntary relocation outside the sanctuary area, the government said.

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over 192.31 sq km area. Maldharis are the people from herdsmen community traditionally living in the area earmarked as a sanctuary.

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CM Patel announced the scheme on the occasion of 77th Van Mahotsav in Porbandar.