Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces Rs 500 crore for creek project in Surat

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced Rs 500 crore for development and deepening of the creek network in Surat city to provide a permanent solution to flooding during the monsoon season.
Patel was in Surat to take stock of the flood situation in the city following record rainfall since July 7.
Reviewing the flood situation, Patel warned of strict action against erring officials.
Patel, accompanied by Union Jal Shakti Minister and Navsari MP C R Patil, reviewed the situation at a meeting held at Surat Municipal Corporation office, two days after the city witnessed 358 mm rainfall in 24 hours, triggering flood-like situation in several areas and disrupting normal life. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, senior officials and local authorities were also present.
Speaking at the meeting, Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan said that the city recorded nearly 30 per cent of the season’s total rainfall in the last one week.
“On Wednesday, 14.5 inches of rainfall was recorded in the city, the highest in Surat’s history. Similarly, on July 6, the city recorded 6 inches of rainfall. A total of 3,600 people were rescued and 4,100 affected persons were shifted to relief centres. Two NDRF teams and five SDRF teams have been deployed,” Nagarajan said.
The SMC has distributed 20,000 food & milk packets and water bottles. Medical teams have been sent to the affected areas for health check-ups. The areas along the banks of the creeks – Bhedwad, Mithi, Udhna, Limbayat, and Varachha – have been affected, he said.
Surat District Collector Tejas Parmar said a rapid survey of damages is underway in the affected areas, and the disbursement of financial assistance began on Wednesday. Around 40 kutcha and pucca houses across the district were damaged, he said.
The CM directed officials to ensure speedy disbursement of assistance to all those affected by the heavy rains. He emphasised the need for long-term preventive planning to ensure that such creek flooding does not recur. The CM also instructed officials to prepare and implement an immediate action plan to prevent administrative lapses that came to light during the flood situation. He said the State government will allocate Rs 500 crore for creek development.
He emphasised that the state government is in constant coordination and communication with the local administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanghavi said the government has ordered an inquiry into possible administrative lapses that led to the flooding.
Separate investigations will also be conducted into damage to recently constructed roads and other public infrastructure, and criminal cases may be registered if poor workmanship is found, he added.
Talking to The Indian Express, Officer on Special Duty in Surat and former Municipal Commissioner of Surat Shalini Agrawal said, “After rescue and relief operations carried out on July 7 and 8, a cleaning drive is underway in the flood-affected areas. Dindoli, Udhna and Limbayat areas on the banks of creeks are severely affected after the water level in the creeks rose rapidly. We have sent boats, trucks and other transport vehicles. We have formed over 250 teams of SMC-run SMIMER Hospital and New Civil Hospital for health checkups in the water-receded areas. Health check-ups were conducted in over 50,000 houses across the city. After a week, we will again carry out health check-ups in all the houses in the city.”
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