Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces Rs 500 crore for creek project in Surat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced Rs 500 crore for development and deepening of the creek network in Surat city to provide a permanent solution to flooding during the monsoon season.

Patel was in Surat to take stock of the flood situation in the city following record rainfall since July 7.

Reviewing the flood situation, Patel warned of strict action against erring officials.

Patel, accompanied by Union Jal Shakti Minister and Navsari MP C R Patil, reviewed the situation at a meeting held at Surat Municipal Corporation office, two days after the city witnessed 358 mm rainfall in 24 hours, triggering flood-like situation in several areas and disrupting normal life. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, senior officials and local authorities were also present.