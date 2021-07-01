Gujarat: Classes for diploma candidates to start with regular students

Normally due to delay in declaration of diploma final year results, classes for the third semester of engineering courses to which these diploma students are admitted would start. As a result, the diploma students would lose out on classes. (Representational)

Over 44,000 seats will be opened for diploma candidates seeking admission to engineering courses across the state from July 1 till July 15. For the first time, the classes for diploma candidates seeking admission through lateral entry will begin with that of second year regular engineering students, Admission Committee of Professional Courses (ACPC) member secretary Prof Rajul Gajjar said.

A total of 44,229 seats (including 37,972 vacant seats of previous year) are open for admission for diploma engineering students across 128 colleges. These include 39,572 seats in 109 private engineering colleges and 4,657 seats in government colleges.

Normally due to delay in declaration of diploma final year results, classes for the third semester of engineering courses to which these diploma students are admitted would start. As a result, the diploma students would lose out on classes.

“But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the engineering exams got delayed. Diploma final year exams are already conducted and the results are awaited. Also, we have requested Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to declare results as early as possible. So, this year diploma candidates will start attending classes simultaneously with those in the second year and there will be no need to conduct extra classes for them,” Prof Gajjar added.

Diploma students from 15 boards and universities are eligible for admission under this scheme, ACPC the central admission authority declared Wednesday. As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines, students with engineering diploma are eligible for admission in any engineering branch.