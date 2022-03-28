Gujarat: Class 12 student dies reportedly of cardiac arrest while appearing for board exam

A class 12 student in Ahmedabad in Gujarat died reportedly due to a cardiac arrest while appearing for his board exam Monday evening. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations for classes 10 and 12 commenced Monday after a gap of one year.

17-year-old Sheikh Mohammad Aman Mohammad Arif, a resident of Gomtipur, was rushed to the hospital after he developed symptoms about one-and-a-half hours after the exams commenced at 3 pm. A student of SG Patel High School in Gomtipur, Arif was appearing for his accounts examination at the Sheth C L High School in Rakhiyal,. the exam centre, when he vomited at around 4.30 pm. Subsequently, he washed his face and continued writing his exam, one of the teachers on duty at the examination centre said.

“After some time, he started sweating badly. Looking at his condition, the examination supervisor informed the principal who soon called the 108 ambulance at around 4.38 pm. Within a few minutes, the ambulance arrived and he was rushed to Shardaben General hospital in Saraspur along with a teacher. He was later put on a ventilator while his parents were informed,” said Ahmedabad city district education officer (DEO) Hitendra Padheria.

Dr Kulbhushan Nayak, assistant resident medical officer in charge at Shardaben Chimanlal Lalbhai Municipal General Hospital, refused to divulge details of the case and said that the “probable cause of death can only be determined after post mortem report.”