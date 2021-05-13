Gujarat: Class 12 dropout held for ‘practising’ as doctor in Surendranagar village

According to police, the accused was running a clinic in the village for the past 12 years.

A class 12 dropout was arrested Wednesday for allegedly practising as a doctor in a village in Surendranagar. The accused allegedly gave allopathic medicines to people with fever, cough and cold symptoms, said the police.

According to police, Ganpat Patel (55), a resident of Dudhapur village under Dhrangdhara Taluka of Surendranagar, was arrested after a raid was conducted at his clinic by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of district police.

Police sources said that the quack identified himself as a doctor for the past many years to the villagers of Dudhapur and used to treat common cold, fever and cough problems of patients with allopathy medicines.

“We had received a tip that an accused without any medical degree was practising as an allopathy doctor at Dudhapur village and a raid was conducted at his clinic. Prima facie, we found many medicines, injections and bottles along with few medical procedural tables set at his clinic. When asked about his registration number with the Gujarat Medical Council and license to practise as a doctor, the accused told us that he is a class 12 dropout,” said a police officer of Surendranagar police.

According to police, the accused was running a clinic in the village for the past 12 years.

“We also brought a medical officer from Malvan Taluka who did an audit and found 45 different kinds of allopathic medicines from his clinic. He has been booked under Gujarat Medical Practitioners act and arrested,” said the official.