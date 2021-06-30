Gujarat Class 10 results declared: 17,186 students get A1 grade, highest so far

As many as 17,186 students were graded under A1 (between 100-91 marks) – the highest so far.

THE Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Tuesday declared results of Class 10 students, who will be given mass promotion in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 8,57,204 candidates — 4,90,482 boys and 3,66,722 girls — were evaluated for Class 10, this academic year.

As many as 17,186 students were graded under A1 (between 100-91 marks) – the highest so far.

In 2020, 1,671 students had secured A1 grade which was over 3,300 less than 2019 when 4,974 students were given the highest grade. The overall pass percentage of 7,92,942 candidates who sat for the exams reduced from 66.97 percent in 2019 to 60.64 per cent in 2020.

Further, while the maximum students –1,85,266 — were graded under C1 (51-60) as many as 1,73,732 under the lowest of D grade (33-40 marks).

Among subjects, the highest number of students graded under A1 grade is in Sanskrit (35,036) out of total 4,60,033 students while the lowest in Hindi (254) out of total 17,863 students.

The highest number of students graded under D grade are in Mathematics-273699.

Among districts, highest number of students graded under A1 is in Surat, 2,922, followed by Rajkot with 2056 students.

As per the GSHSEB guidelines, the assessment was divided between Class 9 periodic assessment and Class 10 unit tests.

To prepare Class 10 results, each school will form a ‘school result committee’ under the chairmanship of the principal which will be responsible for the results.

While school’s internal evaluation was done for subjects selected by the students on the basis of guidelines issued by the state board and uploaded on the board’s online application, the GSHSEB has awarded grace marks lacking to clear the subjects to students.

The distribution of mark sheets and certificates by the GSHSEB is expected in second week of July.