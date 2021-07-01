Gujarat: Clash in residential society in Rander over ‘sale of house’

Rander police staff reached the spot and controlled the situation. The residential society president submitted an application to Rander police against Ashif Shaikh and property broker Mustak Shaikh . Asif Shaikh also submitted a counter-application to Rander police.

Two groups clashed on Tuesday over the sale of a house in a residential society in Surat’s Rander area, which falls under the Disturbed Areas Act. According to police, Naresh Tailor, a resident of in Kiritinagar society, was planning to sell his house to a person from Muslim community to which the society president and other residents objected.

The society has 85 bungalows, of which only three bungalows are owned by people from the Muslim community.

Tailor had contacted a property broker Mustak Shaikh, who is also a resident of the society, to sell the house. When society president Shashikant Kahar and other residents came to know about it, they reached Tailor’s house Tuesday night. They gave him a notice which said that Tailor has to get prior permission to sell the house to a person from another community. According to police, this led to a heated exchange of arguments between Tailor’s family members and other society

residents.

Meanwhile, Tailor’s neighbour Ashif Shaikh, a lawyer, recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone.

Kahar said, “When we were giving the notice to the Tailor family, Ashif Shaikh came out of his house and started taking videos of our arguments with the Tailor family. The society residents objected to Shaikh recording the video, but his family members abused them.”

Rander police staff reached the spot and controlled the situation. The residential society president submitted an application to Rander police against Ashif Shaikh and property broker Mustak Shaikh . Asif Shaikh also submitted a counter-application to Rander police.

Ashif Shaikh, said, “I found my neighbor Naresh Tailor and the society residents engaged in a heated argument. I recorded the incident on video. Meanwhile, some residents threatened me and tried to enter my house.”

Rander police inspector J P Jadeja said, “We have taken applications from both parties, and at present we have not registered any offence into the incident. We will probe into the allegations levelled by both parties and later decide our future course of action.”

In places under the Disturbed Areas Act, the transfer of immovable property can take place only after the district Collector expressly signs off on an application made by the buyer and the seller of the property.

Surat District Collector Aayush Oak on Wednesday requested the state government to extend the Disturbed Areas Act for five years in Rander, Salabatpura, Chowk bazaar, Lalgate, Jehangirpura, and Mahidharpura in Surat city.

Oak said, “We have taken opinions from Surat police commissioner, mamlatdars about the areas and have sent a letter to the state home department to renew Disturbed Areas Act, for next five years.”