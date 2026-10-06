When can police refuse permission for protest? Gujarat High Court to decide

Police around the country routinely refuse permission to organisations and groups to hold protests and demonstrations. The protesters sometimes go ahead anyway, contending that the refusal of permission is arbitrary.

When and under what circumstances can police lawfully refuse to permit a protest? This is the question that a petitioner has asked the Gujarat High Court to clarify in an ongoing matter. The court is scheduled to take up the petition again on Wednesday (October 7).

This July, as the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) protest against the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak and issues connected with the higher education system was taking Delhi by storm, 35-year-old Subodh Kumud called a similar protest in Ahmedabad.

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The stated intention was to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been sitting on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, and other protesters who were demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to Kumud’s petition, filed before the High Court through Advocate B S Soparkar, Kumud emailed a ‘Form A’ application under the Regulations and Conduct of Assembly and Procession (Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Area) Rules, 1975, to police on July 17.

He said that he intended to gather together about 50 people from 6 pm to 8.30 pm on July 20 in solidarity with Wangchuk, and as an extension of the Jantar Mantar protests. He said that no loudspeakers would be used.

According to the petition, Kumud was called to the Ellisbridge police station on July 19 to give a statement. He was not given a copy of the statement.

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On July 20, the day of the intended protest, police rejected Kumud’s request for permission. Kumud has said that he received the rejection by a message sent on WhatsApp, which stated that the inconvenience that the planned protest would cause to traffic and the public “cannot be ignored”.

But the protest took place anyway, and the protesters were detained at Paldi police station for a few hours. (This was also the day of the CJP’s march to Parliament in Delhi, during which youth protesters stormed the heart of the capital, provoking a violent crackdown by police. Wangchuk had been removed to hospital from the Jantar Mantar site two days earlier.)

However, no FIR was registered against Kumud, Advocate Soparkar clarified orally in court on September 30, the last time the matter was heard.

What has Kumud argued in the petition?

Kumud has argued that under Rule 8(1) of the Regulations and Conduct of Assembly and Procession (Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Area) Rules, 1975, permission can be refused only on specific listed grounds, including public order, decency, and morality.

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He has argued that the police communication recorded no such opinion, and treated the bare possibility of traffic inconvenience as enough to invoke public order, decency, and morality. The petition has contended that this reasoning is speculative, and not a “real, immediate or apprehended danger”.

The petition has also submitted that a Police Inspector has no power to decide a ‘Form A’ application, that power lies with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and that the petitioner has received nothing from the office of that senior officer.

Going beyond the specific case of July, Kumud has asked the HC to declare that permission cannot be refused solely over possible inconvenience to vehicular traffic without a specific Rule 8(1) finding.

He has also sought directions that persons seeking permission for assembly must not be summoned to police stations, and that applications shall be decided at least 48 hours before the scheduled event.

What is the government’s argument?

Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave has opposed the plea in five submissions, and asked that it be rejected with costs.

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He has argued that the petition was infructuous, and that Kumud had ignored Rule 4(2) of the 1975 Rules, which “requires an application not less than seven days before the event, with reasons given for any shorter notice”.

Dave has told the court that Kumud had applied only three days ahead of the planned event, and had given no exceptional reason for it. Dave has said that the petitioner was trying to “overreach and misuse the process of the Court”.

According to Dave, the prayer for blanket directions for future cases cannot be granted when the existing Rules already govern the process.

The state has submitted that the Rules grant the police five days for deciding applications, but prescribe no deadline for applications filed within four days of an event.

Dave also submitted that the proposed venue of the protest, M J Library, is a point at which five roads converge, and the protest could have disrupted traffic and created a public-order concern.