scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Gujarat: Civil society members to take out solidarity march for Bilkis

The padyatra will start on September 26 from Randhikpur, where Bilkis used to live earlier, and will conclude at Ahmedabad on October 4.

Bilkis Bano (File)

Civil society members in Gujarat announced in a press conference on Friday that they will be taking out a ‘padyatra’ in solidarity with Bilkis Bano from September 26 to October 4, following the release of the 11 convicts accused of gangrape and murder on August 15.

The padyatra will start on September 26 from Randhikpur, where Bilkis used to live earlier, and will conclude at Ahmedabad on October 4.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani extended his support to the cause and appealed all to join, noting that “this is a non-political march” and those with a conscience and those who feel the release of the convicts was wrong, must join.

“We welcome BJP, it’s women’s leaders too, if they feel this was wrong, they must join in the padyatra as an act of humanity. If your conscience is not dead, this issue must be raised,” Mevani said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

Meanwhile, activist and general secretary of Socialist Party of India, Sandeep Pandey, added that the police administrations of the districts falling in the padyatra’s route have been notified, although specific permission has not been sought to take out the march.

More from Ahmedabad

“We are not seeking permission, we are only informing them, so we are mentally prepared for whatever the outcome may be,” Pandey said.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:50:11 pm
Next Story

Australian team arrives in Chandigarh, match may see a full house

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement