Gujarat: Civil society members to take out solidarity march for Bilkis

Civil society members in Gujarat announced in a press conference on Friday that they will be taking out a ‘padyatra’ in solidarity with Bilkis Bano from September 26 to October 4, following the release of the 11 convicts accused of gangrape and murder on August 15.

The padyatra will start on September 26 from Randhikpur, where Bilkis used to live earlier, and will conclude at Ahmedabad on October 4.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani extended his support to the cause and appealed all to join, noting that “this is a non-political march” and those with a conscience and those who feel the release of the convicts was wrong, must join.

“We welcome BJP, it’s women’s leaders too, if they feel this was wrong, they must join in the padyatra as an act of humanity. If your conscience is not dead, this issue must be raised,” Mevani said.

Meanwhile, activist and general secretary of Socialist Party of India, Sandeep Pandey, added that the police administrations of the districts falling in the padyatra’s route have been notified, although specific permission has not been sought to take out the march.

“We are not seeking permission, we are only informing them, so we are mentally prepared for whatever the outcome may be,” Pandey said.