34 from Gujarat clear Civil Services Exam, Dishant Amrutlal from Kutch gets 19th rank

Dishant Amrutlal Nisar from Bhachau in Kutch has secured the 19th rank in the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Nisar, 27, is the only candidate from Gujarat in the top 100 ranks and is among the 34 candidates from the state who have cleared the civil services examination 2025.

All the 34 candidates selected for the All India Service were trained at government-run Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administrative (SPIPA), Ahmedabad, setting a new record, an official release said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the 34 selected candidates stating that it is “a matter of great pride for our state.”

Fourth attempt

A graduate in mass communication and journalism from Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai, in 2019, Dishant Amrutlal Nisar is a postgraduate student of political science at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). This is his fourth attempt for the UPSC. In his first attempt, Dishant could not even crack the prelims while in his second attempt he reached the interview round but missed the final list.

“In the previous attempt, I have cleared the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMA) and joined the services. But for my UPSC preparation, I have taken a one-year leave,” Nisar, who has been in Delhi since his UPSC interview last month, told The Indian Express over phone.

Nisar, a native of Bhachau in Kutch district, was born and brought up in Mumbai. His family had moved to Mumbai as his father Amrutlal, who ran a regional magazine and is a writer, produces Gujarati plays and hosts events in Mumbai. His mother Harsha is a housewife. Dishant is their only child. The family has been in Gujarat for the last six years.

“It is very important to recognise your strengths and weaknesses once you decide to prepare for the UPSC. You should study at least 8-10 hours a day and stay away from social media and other distractions for this one goal,” Dishant says.

Last three years’ results

Congratulating the 34 candidates, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a post on X said, “A total of 34 bright sons and daughters of Gujarat have passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, which is a matter of great pride for our state. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates and best wishes for a bright future.I am happy that the excellent training provided by the Gujarat Government for competitive examinations, the encouraging environment and the tireless hard work of the youth of the state are reaching the peaks of success today……..This achievement of yours will be an inspiration to lakhs of other youth”. “This year, the SPIPA has created a record with 34 candidates clearing the civil service exam – the highest so far. This is the highest result so far from Gujarat,” director general of SPIPA Hareet Shukla told The Indian Express.

In 2023-24, a total of 27 candidates from Gujarat cleared UPSC with the highest AIR of 2 and AIR 4 for 2 women candidates. In 2022-23, a total of 26 candidates were selected with the highest AIR 3.

The UPSC declared the results of the Civil Services Prelims Examination held on May 23, 2025 on June 11, 2025. A total of 14,161 candidates from all over India qualified for the main examination. This includes 272 candidates trained at the SPIPA.

The results of the main examination were declared on November 11,2025, in which 2,376 candidates from all over India were selected for the Personality Test. This included 82 candidates from the SPIPA. Based on the Personality Test conducted from December 2025 to February 2026, in the final result announced by the UPSC 958 candidates from all over India have been selected for the All India Service. This final list includes 34 candidates who have undergone training at the SPIPA.

The SPIPA, with seven centres across Gujarat, has a total of 635 seats this year. It provides free training, study material, library, reading room and internet facility to the candidates for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The state government also provides various types of incentive assistance to encourage the candidates. In addition to monthly assistance for training for the Prelims, candidates who pass the Prelims and Mains are also given fixed financial assistance.

Candidates from Gujarat on top 500 list

Vipul Karmanbhai Chaudhary: 115 AIR

Bhavesh Jaglan-128

Pankaj Soni-130

Saurabh Sharma-146

Tushar Himmatbhai Mendapara-195

Kirtan Tushar Bhatt-262

Aniket Kamleshbhai Patel-266

Jitendra Motilal Prajapati-287

Savankumar Pravinbhai Saravadiya-292

Komal Mavi-314

Rahul-379

Shreya Dilipkumar Priyadarshi-387

Kishankumar Lakhmanbhai Ram-474

(Source SPIPA, Ahmedabad)