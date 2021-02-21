Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting underway, 2,276 candidates in fray

Voting for the civic body polls began at 7 am on Sunday and is expected to wrap by 5 pm. A woman leaves a voting centre in Naranpura, Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 news LIVE Updates: Six major cities of Gujarat will vote for the civic body polls on Sunday amid strict security and Covid-19 protocols. The elections, which are being conducted in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar, are being seen as a litmus test for the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in the state before the Assembly elections next year.

Voting began at 7 am on Sunday and is expected to wrap by 5 pm. Votes will be cast for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates. The BJP has fielded a maximum of 577 candidates, followed by 566 from the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 470 candidates.

A total of 444 candidates from other parties, including 91 from NCP, are also in the fray along with 228 independents. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its local bodies poll debut having fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Gujarat BJP said in a release on Saturday.

The counting of votes will take place on February 23.