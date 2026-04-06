Gujarat civic polls: Congress releases first list of 243 candidates

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The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday released its first list of 243 candidates for the April 26 local body elections in the state. The BJP and the AAP are yet to announce their nominees.
The elections in 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat are scheduled on April 26 and the results will be declared on April 28.
The list of 243 candidates include names for municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara, Morbi, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.
The Congress said it has chosen its strong and grassroot-level workers for various wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The party has repeated four sitting councilors – Shehzad Khan Pathan, Nirav Baxi, Jagdish Rathod and Rajshree Kesari – from their same seats.
Pathan, who was the Leader of Opposition in the AMC, has been fielded from Danilimda ward, senior Congress leader Rajshreeben Kesari from Chandkheda, deputy leader of opposition at AMC Nirav Bakshi from Dariyapur and Jagdish Rathod, the Congress whip at AMC, from Amraiwadi.
Omprakash Tiwari, who recently joined the Congress from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been given a ticket from Sardarnagar.
Party sources said that nearly 1,000 forms for party tickets were received from Ahmedabad city alone. For 48 wards, the AMC has a total of 192 seats. Starting early, the Congress completed the process of collection of forms last month. The second list of Congress candidates is expected to be announced on April 7 or 8.
Elections will be held on a total of 1004 seats in the 15 Municipal Corporations. The last date for filing nominations is April 11. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken on April 13, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 15.
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