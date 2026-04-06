Gujarat civic polls: Congress releases first list of 243 candidates

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday released its first list of 243 candidates for the April 26 local body elections in the state. The BJP and the AAP are yet to announce their nominees. The elections in 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat are scheduled on April 26 and the results will be declared on April 28. The list of 243 candidates include names for municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara, Morbi, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar. The Congress said it has chosen its strong and grassroot-level workers for various wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The party has repeated four sitting councilors – Shehzad Khan Pathan, Nirav Baxi, Jagdish Rathod and Rajshree Kesari – from their same seats. (File)

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday released its first list of 243 candidates for the April 26 local body elections in the state. The BJP and the AAP are yet to announce their nominees.

The elections in 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat are scheduled on April 26 and the results will be declared on April 28.

The list of 243 candidates include names for municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara, Morbi, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The Congress said it has chosen its strong and grassroot-level workers for various wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The party has repeated four sitting councilors – Shehzad Khan Pathan, Nirav Baxi, Jagdish Rathod and Rajshree Kesari – from their same seats.