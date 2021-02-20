Gujarat civic polls: Clash breaks out between BJP, Congress workers in Vadodara

Congress Party workers during an election campaign ahead of the Civic Body election and district panchayat elections, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

THE CONGRESS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly clashed Friday, the last day for campaigning ahead of the February 21 Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections, as supporters of the two parties came face to face during rallies at ward number 16.

In a police complaint, veteran Congress leader Chandrakant Shrivastav, the party’s candidate from ward no. 16, accused some unidentified miscreants of pelting stones at his rally in which his son, Vishal, sustained minor injuries.

The scuffle broke out on the intersecting lanes of Waghodia Road and Dabhoi Road, which falls under Shrivastav’s ward. When the roadshows of both the BJP and the Congress came face to face, workers, armed with party flags, began attacking each other after shouting provocative slogans, despite police presence on the route.

Congress spokesperson Shailesh Amin said, “The workers of both the parties came face to face. Both were planned rallies, but tempers were high. Shrivastav is the sitting corporator from the ward and the entire panel of the party had won in ward no. 16. So, there is bound to be such face-offs. We have submitted a police application asking for CCTV camera footage to be checked for identifying the miscreants.”

Shrivastav has sought a police probe and filed an application for the same. The Congress leader’s two election offices in the vicinity were also vandalised, the complaint stated.