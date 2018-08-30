Gujarat: Civic commissioners to head urban development bodies

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The state government on Wednesday decided to appoint municipal commissioners as the head of the various city development authorities that come under the Urban Development Department, replacing the existing district collectors. The decision, the government said, has been taken to ensure “better efficiency of district collectors in Seva Setu programme. Recently, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had launched the fourth phase of the state-wide Seva Setu programme that provides benefits of 55 schemes to people in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) standing committee decided to divide the city’s New West zone into two parts — North West and South west zones.

Citing exponential population growth, the standing committee in its Wednesday’s meeting took the decision with immediate effect.

“However, putting an administrative set-up in place will take a few days. Soon, the deputy municipal commissioners will also be assigned the zones as well,” AMC Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

Except Surat Municipal Corporation, the 153.22 square kilometre area of Ahmedabad’s New West zone is more than all other seven municipal corporations. The zone covers area from Vaishno Devi circle till Bakrol with an estimated length of 26 km, thus posing a challenge to the AMC for implementation of infrastructure and public service schemes, the civic body cited.

The estimated population of the New West zone as per the 2011 census is 10 lakh which is more than the entire municipal corporations of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar.

In the new divided zones-North West zone and South West zone will have five and four wards, respectively.

While, the North West zone will have Sarkhej, Maktampura, Jodhpur and Vejalpur while the South West zone Thaltej, Gota, Chandlodiya, Ghatlodiya and Bodakdev. Thus, dividing the population in 4.47 lakh and 5.45 lakh.

