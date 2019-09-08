Gujarat: Civic body chiefs told to evacuate buildings on verge of collapse

IN THE aftermath of the collapse of three buildings in the city in a span of two days, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday issued a directive to Municipal Corporation Commissioners across the state, to immediately evacuate residents of run-down complexes.

The CM’s directive for Municipal Corporation Commissioners comes after the collapse of a building in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad, that killed five and injured others, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl. On Friday, two other buildings — a three-storey house in Dariapur and a two-storey house in Momnawad society of Jamalpur — collapsed, too, as heavy rain lashed the areas since Thursday evening.

Although Estate Department officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had confirmed that all three buildings were at least 50 years old, they also stated that little could have been done as no one had complained for maintenance of the buildings, thereby having skipped the AMC’s radar of inspection.

J S Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner at AMC who also holds the Estate portfolio, told this paper on Friday, “We’re inspecting houses regularly, both on a complaint-basis, as well as part of our routine checks. It is not only the old city where we are doing this, but all zones across the city. We’re demolishing any hazardous construction and also issuing notices to buildings.”