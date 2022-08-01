‘Terror module’: NIA, Gujarat ATS raids in 4 Gujarat cities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted raids in Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch and detained multiple people for questioning as part of nationwide coordinated raids against an alleged terror module Sunday.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, a combined team of NIA and ATS raided different locations in the four cities Sunday. Police said the raid started in Surat city Saturday night and on Sunday morning, different teams raided locations in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Bharuch.

Shahpur and Dariyapur areas in Ahmedabad were raided by the combined teams. “In an ongoing investigation, NIA has conducted raids at four different places, i.e., Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch. Questioning of three persons is going on,” said a senior Gujarat ATS official.