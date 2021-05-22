Gujarat: CID to probe teachers who submitted ‘fake medical certificates’

Education Minister Chudasama has given permission for filing of FIRs against the 70 teachers who allegedly submitted fake medical certificates citing heart ailment, kidney problems, cancer, and diabetes among others, to the government while seeking transfers.

The state government has entrusted the CID to probe 70 primary teachers who have allegedly submitted fake medical certificates while seeking inter-district transfers, an official release stated Saturday.

State Minister for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, in a statement, said investigations was already going on against 70 teachers, who were working as assistant teachers in eight different districts, and the decision to entrust the probe to the CID crime was taken on the request of state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Chudasama has given permission for filing of FIRs against the 70 teachers who allegedly submitted fake medical certificates citing heart ailment, kidney problems, cancer, and diabetes among others, to the government while seeking transfers.