Gujarat: No events in churches, temples to close, namaz to be short

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, churches in Gujarat have been told to call off public events, while Friday prayers at mosques will be shortened and temples will ban visitors from Friday.

The Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Gandhinagar issued an advisory to various churches in Gujarat to call off public events, including the Sunday liturgical celebration and the Lenten observance.

The Jumma Namaz on Friday will be cut short and will be held in the presence of doctors, along with medical teams in all places of worship and believers being subjected to a short thermal scanning before entering the premises. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio, said, “We have decided to ban visitors in temples from tomorrow (Friday) morning.”

The state government also decided to close Somnath and Dwarkadheesh temples for devotees from March 20. The two world-famous temples receive thousands of devotees everyday. In an official release here, the government said though “aarti” will be performed at these temples as per schedule, devotees will not be allowed inside their premises from March 20.

In its advisory, the Archdiocese announced, “All public celebrations of Holy Eucharist and para liturgical celebrations stand cancelled in the church till further instructions.” The advisory refers to the Gujarat government’s circular of March 13 which has asked for “an immediate postponement of all workshops, seminars, conferences in government and private institutions till March 31st, 2020”.

The Diocese of Rajkot has also issued an advisory asking the priests officiating Holy Eucharist celebrations, wherever applicable, to distribute the holy communion only in the hands of the faithful.

It says, “During the Divine Liturgy, Holy Communion should be distributed in hands and the Exchange of Peace should be made by folded hands. Avoid keeping Holy Water in common places and avoid kissing of Statues, Cross, Crucifix, Relies, etc.” The holy communion is also given to the people on their tongue, if asked by the faithful. The churches also place a container of holy water at various places in their premises, which has to be removed as per the Diocese of Rajkot.

The Gandhinagar Archdiocese has, however, said that churches would be open “for personal prayers” and that “priests should be available to the people.” As per a statement, “Priests and religious heads should be in the forefront in administering to the spiritual needs of the faithful namely in availing Holy communion to the sick and elderly, hearing confessions, administering the sacrament of the sick.”

The Vadodara Catholic Diocese had on Monday suspended all church events until further notice. It has been streaming live mass celebrations by priests on social media since.

Meanwhile, Rector of Darul Uloom Baroda, Mufti Arif Hakim Falahi told this newspaper that mosques in Gujarat, after much deliberation, have decided to shorten the Friday prayers.

Mufti said, “We have decided to shorten our Friday namaz to finish the rituals within 15 minutes, instead of the 45 minutes to an hour period that it normally lasts. This is because Friday namaz is sacrosanct for us and we feel that praying to the Almighty will help us tide over this crisis. We have asked all believers to pray their daily Namaz at home. the individual prayers that have to be said after Friday namaz should also be done at home in order to avoid prolonged gatherings.”

The Mufti added that after discussions between mosques across the state on Thursday, it has also been decided to disinfect the premises of all Masjids on Friday mornings.

He said, “We have communicated to all believers that they must follow strict hygiene and properly perform the wudu (the mandatory Islamic cleansing of one’s hands, feet and face before offering Namaz). We have decided to remove the carpets to ensure that it does not become a medium of infection and wherever the carpets are a permanent fixture, we will disinfect it with the medicines advised by doctors.”

The Islamic preacher said that by the manner in which namaz is supposed to be prayed, believers usually are at a distance of about one metre from one another. The mosques, Mufti said, will also have a team of doctors to thermal scan those entering the premises.

He said, “The believers have been told to avoid physical contact such as handshake or hugs. The usual distance between the people during a namaz is about one metre, which should be maintained at such a time. We will also have a team of doctors from the Muslim association who will be present to scan those entering for the prayers and to deliver a quick talk on coronavirus, regarding how everyone should be alert. They will wrap up their suggestions within a few minutes before the sermon.”

