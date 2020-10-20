Gujarat: Chudasama lays foundation stone of GSHSEB’s result processing centre

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama at the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Express photo)

Saving the annual rental costs of different result processing centres taken every year on rent, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon have its own centralised processing centre at Sector 22 in Gandhinagar. The foundation stone of the building was laid by Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday.

Sources revealed that this will save the GSHSEB nearly Rs 1 crore as rental cost spent annually for three centres (schools) taken on rent in Ahmedabad, wherein answer sheets are stored, data entry work is undertaken and verification of evaluation is done before the results are announced.

The laying of the foundation stone for the ground-plus-two-storeyed building with a basement, at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore, will come up at the premises of Aryabhatt Govern-ment Secondary School, sector 22 in Gandhinagar, with a built up area of 9,825 square metre, was done by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday. The school was closed nearly a decade back and was already allocated to the board.

“Apart from saving the rental costs, it is also aimed at a safe and secure result preparation process at one place, which will be in close vicinity to the board headquarters. The centre will be equipped with a strong room, assessment centre and also used in training programmes. The board has been using rental buildings for this purpose since its inception,” said GSHSEB Chairman AJ Shah.

For an examination, the processing centre is used for three months where the answer sheets are currently stored at one of the three centres in Ahmedabad. Owing to the classified nature of work undertaken in the processing centre, the new building will have advanced security facilities.

The GSHSEB was set up in 1960 at Vadodara. The first intermediate exam of class 11 by the board was taken in October 1960 where 27,962 candidates appeared. This increased to over 10.83 lakh in March 2020 in class 10 and another 6.50 lakh in class 12. Further, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, supplementary exams and other talent search competitions have nearly 25 lakh students as takers in a year.

Out of an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore, Rs 16 crore has already been sanctioned by the state government, while the provision of remaining Rs 8 crore is expected in 2021-’22. The construction work that had got delayed by six months due to Covid-19 is likely to complete in one year.

