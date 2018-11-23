Gujarat: Christian man cremated after family opposes burial

Rajpuri Jungle, a tribal village of Dharampur taluka in Valsad district, saw a tensed situation on Thursday after relatives of a Christian man, who died on Wednesday, insisted that his body be cremated as per Hindu rituals.

Ishwar Dhangaria (65) had converted to Christianity a few years ago and had been christened ‘Igram’. His 35-year-old son Raju also converted to Christianity. But after the conversion, which was opposed by most of their family members and neighbours, they were boycotted by the villagers and not invited to social gatherings.

On Wednesday evening, Ishwar complained of chest pain while working in his field and Raju, who was with him at that time, called 108 for an ambulance. But Ishwar died before they could reach the hospital. Doctors of a primary healthcare centre at Dharampur declared him dead on arrival. After the death, Raju called up his relatives and acquaintances to inform them about the demise. On Thursday morning, Raju called four of his Christian friends, all residents of the same village, and decided to bury his father. When his relatives turned up on Thursday, they opposed the burial plan. The relatives, which included Raju’s cousin brothers, said that their uncle be cremated. They even asked Raju’s Christian friends to leave. The villagers, who were present at Ishwar’s house that time, also supported Raju’s relatives.

Raju then approached Dharampur police and submitted an application against four of his relatives — Ramesh Dhangaria, Bharat Belgade, Janyabhai Dhangaria, Bharatbhai Dhangaria. In the application, he said that his relatives were not allowing him to bury his dead father. After receiving the application, police reached Raju’s house and called a meeting of the family members, village sarpanch Anand Gamit, during which it was decided that the body should be cremated.

Talking to The Indian Express, Raju said, “I had no other option but to give in to the pressure from the villagers and my relatives. The major problem was about the land where I had planned to bury my dead father. The land was our ancestral property and my relatives objected to it. Me and my father were following Christianity since the last few years. Our relatives had objected to the conversion and cut off all ties with us.” He said that he would offer prayers in memory of his father by inviting Christian priests at home.

Raju’s cousin Bharat said, “Raju told police and before the village sarpanch that he will bury the body in his own land. But the land belongs to our forefathers. So, we did not allow him to bury the body in our ancestral land.”

On Thursday afternoon, the funeral procession was taken out from Ishwar’s house in which large number of villagers took part and it ended at the cremation spot located on the outskirts of the village. As per the Hindu rituals, Raju lit fire on the body.

Village head Gamit said, “The total population of our village is 1,200, out of which there are around 100 people who follow Christianity. Raju was wishing that his father’s body should be buried but his relatives were against it. The villagers present at the house and in the meeting supported the decision to cremate the body.”

Dharampur police sub-inspector R R Brahmbhatt said, “Our main motive was to maintain peace and ensure that the situation does not turn violent. We have deployed policemen in the village.” He added, “We will call those named in the application submitted by Raju to take their statements and later we will take appropriate steps.”