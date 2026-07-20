Gujarat rape-murder accused shot dead in police ‘encounter’ after bid to escape

According to the Vasad police, the accused asked the driver to stop the vehicle, saying he was feeling unwell. (Express Photo/AI enhanced)

A man arrested for the alleged abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl from the railway station at Vasad in Gujarat’s Anand district was shot dead in an alleged encounter Monday morning after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

The accused, 25, was shot after he allegedly assaulted two constables with a knife while being taken from Borsad, where he was apprehended, to Anand.

According to the police, he asked the driver to stop the vehicle, saying he was feeling unwell. When the vehicle stopped, he allegedly suddenly attacked the constables with a knife, leaving both injured.

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As the situation escalated, the police repeatedly warned him to surrender, but he allegedly continued the assault. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the firing was “necessitated by the accused’s attack on the policemen escorting him and was an act of self-defence.”