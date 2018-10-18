Gujarat: Child injured as RJs hurl CDs at garba crowd, FIR against 5, video goes viral

The boy’s father has alleged that the RJs recklessly threw CDs of a music album in the crowd when one of the CDs hit his son’s face close to his eye. (Source: Express Archive/Representational Image) The boy’s father has alleged that the RJs recklessly threw CDs of a music album in the crowd when one of the CDs hit his son’s face close to his eye. (Source: Express Archive/Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against five radio jockeys (RJs) of a popular FM radio station here after a 4-year-old boy sustained injuries at a garba event in Ahmedabad city. The boy’s father has alleged that the RJs recklessly threw CDs of a music album in the crowd when one of the CDs hit his son’s face close to his eye.

The FIR was lodged at Vastrapur police station on Tuesday by one Bhavesh Jhalavadia, a resident of south Bopal. He said that on 12th October he had gone to a garba event on Sindhu Bhavan road with his family.

Jhalavadia named the five RJs — Devaki, Aayush, Dhrumil, Nishita and Harsh, all working for 93.5 Red FM — in his complaint to the police. Jhalavadia alleged that the accused RJs were throwing the CDs covered in plastic wrappers at the crowd which was performing the garba dance.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety.

A video is also being circulated on social media showing how the accused RJs are throwing the CDs at the crowd.

After his child got injured, Jhalavadia took him to a private hospital and got him treated.

On October 15, he again went to the same garba event when he saw the CDs were again being hurled at the crowd. This compelled Jhalavadia to lodge a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Jaipal Singh Rathod said, “We are probing the case. We have done the panchanama of the scene of offence.”

