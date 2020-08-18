Gujarat: Chief Secy Anil Mukim’s tenure extended

Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim. (Source: ANI)

Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim who was due to superannuate at the end of this month will continue in office after the government decided to give him a six-month extension in service, official sources said.

The 1985-batch IAS officer was serving as secretary in the Union government when he was appointed as the chief secretary of the state in November 2019. He superseded Arvind Agarwal who had about five months in office.

The proposal to extend Mukim’s tenure, sent by the state government was approved by the Centre. “The Government of India has approved the proposal of the state government,” a senior government official told The Indian Express. With this extension, Mukim will hold his current position till February 2021.

