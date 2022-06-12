scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Pankaj Kumar said he was “fine” and was “isolated at home” in Gandhinagar. On Saturday, Gujarat reported 154 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 704.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 12, 2022 11:41:12 am
Pankaj Kumar, Gujarat Chief Secretary, Pankaj Kumar IAS, Gujarat news, Gujarat latest, Ahmedabad latest news, Indian Express newsGujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar (File)

Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been home isolated. The development has come amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19, before adding that he was “fine and isolated at home” in Gandhinagar.

Also Read |Ahmedabad sees a ‘rising trend in new Covid-19 cases’

On Saturday, Gujarat reported 154 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 704. Ahmedabad city recorded the most number of cases on Saturday at 80, followed by Vadodara (22) and Surat (12).

More from Ahmedabad

Earlier this week, a health official with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that while no specific Covid-19 clusters have been noted in the area, most cases are being reported from the western part of the city in areas including Bodakdev, Thaltej, Navrangpura and Paldi. According to the official, the fresh cases were being detected as individuals exhibiting symptoms got themselves tested, and not due to active testing surveillance by the AMC.

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement