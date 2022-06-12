Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been home isolated. The development has come amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19, before adding that he was “fine and isolated at home” in Gandhinagar.

On Saturday, Gujarat reported 154 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 704. Ahmedabad city recorded the most number of cases on Saturday at 80, followed by Vadodara (22) and Surat (12).

Earlier this week, a health official with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that while no specific Covid-19 clusters have been noted in the area, most cases are being reported from the western part of the city in areas including Bodakdev, Thaltej, Navrangpura and Paldi. According to the official, the fresh cases were being detected as individuals exhibiting symptoms got themselves tested, and not due to active testing surveillance by the AMC.