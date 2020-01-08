Gujarat: Land bank portal to help global investors

Targeting the Congress, Rupani said a “queue” of Congress leaders would soon head to jails as their scams were being exposed. Targeting the Congress, Rupani said a “queue” of Congress leaders would soon head to jails as their scams were being exposed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday launched a Gujarat Land Bank portal which has details of land parcels in a bid to help global investors search for available land parcels for setting up industries.

This portal contains information of land parcels in various industrial estates of GIDC, Dholera SIR, PCPIR, SEZs and private industrial parks and logistic parks, stated an official release from the government.

The portal will also contain information about existing infrastructure in the a particular area including Rail, Road, Airport, Port, Power, water and gas network, schools, and hospitals.

This portal is expected to save the time of investors who can identify a land bank in advance, the release added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App