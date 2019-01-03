Garib Kalyan Mela: Teachers told to arrange seats, water at CM’s event in Gujarat

As many as 40 primary teachers from Porbandar city schools have been assigned the task of making seating arrangements and ensuring that drinking water is served to people attending the Garib Kalyan Mela which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday.

A circular issued by Porbandar District Primary Education Officer K V Miyani Wednesday stated, “A total of 40 teachers are being informed to remain present at Chowpatty Ground from 8 am on January 3 to make seating and drinking water supply arrangement for people coming to attend Garib Kalya Mela.They are to remain present without fail.”

“All the teachers on water supply and seating arrangement duty will also have to attend the meeting at 5 pm at Chowpatty ground on January 3,” the circular added.

When contacted, Miyani said, “I have done this as per the orders of the government. Moreover, teachers will not be serving water. They have to do the managerial works, and to ensure that there is adequate supply of water for people attending the Garib Kalyan Mela.”

The 11th edition of Garib Kalyan Mela will be held from January 3 to 5 in all the 33 districts of the state. A total of 39 such melas will be held in the state, this year. While CM Rupani will inaugurate it in Porbandar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will launch it in Mehsana. At the melas, 11.83 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes will be given Rs 2,307 crore.

The Congress, meanwhile, condemned the circular issued by Porbandar District Primary Education Officer. “Teachers are for teaching students, and not for making seating arrangements and water supply for chief minister’s programme. It is a disrespect to teachers,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.