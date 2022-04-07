Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urges state contractors to do quality work

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday asked members of Gujarat Contractors Association (GCA) to do “quality work” while executing government contracts in the state.

“We all should do quality work. Quote a higher price in tender, but quality work should be done,” said Patel who was participating in a felicitation ceremony organised by GCA.

Patel’s words came on the heels of the state government agreeing to compensate government contractors by providing higher compensation in projects where costs of raw materials like steel, cement, bitumen, gravel, bricks and transportation, have spiked by 40 per cent in the last one year. In January 2022, GCA had threatened to stall all government projects affected by price escalation.

“You have also contributed to the development of Gujarat and you should be happy about the work you do,” Patel said at the event where BJP president CR Paatil was also present.

Patel remembered how he had taken up contract work for ONGC in 1982. “I clocked heavy losses. It was the beginning and I didn’t know many things. I had clocked a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh in the work that cost Rs 1.5 lakh. Then I realised that it was not my cup of tea to work for the government,” he said. Paatil agreed that the government had to bring out changes in the old contracts to accommodate the escalation in costs of raw material.