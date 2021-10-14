Gujarat: Chief Justice Aravind Kumar assumes office

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar took charge of Gujarat High Court on Wednesday after taking his oath to the office at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of executive, legislative and judiciary members.

Assuming office in a division bench Wednesday, comprising Chief Justice Kumar and Justice RM Chhaya, the first court of the Gujarat HC was seized with matters pertaining to criminal appeals, and criminal miscellaneous applications, letters patent appeals, special civil applications, and first appeals. Chief Justice Kumar assumes office after the 26th Chief Justice Vikram Nath of Gujarat HC was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Present at the oath taking ceremony were Supreme Court judges Justices MR Shah and Bela Trivedi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers of the state Cabinet, judges of the Gujarat HC, members of the Bar and Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar.

Taking charge as the 27th Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC, Chief Justice Kumar (59) enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practiced across Karnataka civil courts, magistrate courts, appellate tribunals and the Karnataka High Court. In 1999, he was appointed as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel at the High Court of Karnataka and was appointed as a member of the Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in 2002. He has also served as Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and was appointed as the Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005.