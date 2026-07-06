2 children drown after falling into ditch linked to water scheme

Villagers allege negligence, seek action against officials for keeping the ditch uncovered.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readJul 6, 2026 08:09 PM IST
water-filled ditchThe incident sparked criticism from residents and elected representatives, who alleged that the water-filled ditch was linked to works under the Kuppa Water Supply Scheme and had been left uncovered and unsecured. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two children, aged over four and three, drowned after falling into a water-filled ditch near their house in a tribal village of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district on Monday. The ditch turned into a deep pond due to the leakage from a pipeline of the Kuppa Water Supply Scheme, the residents alleged, and demanded action against the officials concerned for keeping the ditch uncovered.

The incident occurred around noon in Moti Jaduli village of Kawant taluka, where the daughters of Budhariya Bhil were playing close to their residence. They allegedly slipped into the pit and drowned before help could reach them.

Also Read | Pregnant woman’s death, High Court intervention and a government promise: Gujarat tribal village waits for a road nearly 2 years later

Family members and villagers rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and pulled the children out of the water before taking them to the hospital. Doctors at the local health centre declared both girls dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as four-and-a-half-year-old Nirumati and three-and-a-half-year-old Meenakshi Bhil. The incident sparked criticism from residents and elected representatives, who alleged that the water-filled ditch was linked to works under the Kuppa Water Supply Scheme and had been left uncovered and unsecured.

Manka Taluka Panchayat member Kemji Bhil alleged that the deaths were the result of negligence.

“The ditch was filled due to the leaking pipes of the ongoing Kuppa Water supply project. The execution and maintenance of the project have been negligent. A high-level inquiry into the incident should be held, and action should be taken against officials and employees found responsible for the lapses,” Kemji Bhil demanded.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments