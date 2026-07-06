2 children drown after falling into ditch linked to water scheme

The incident sparked criticism from residents and elected representatives, who alleged that the water-filled ditch was linked to works under the Kuppa Water Supply Scheme and had been left uncovered and unsecured. (Image generated using AI)

Two children, aged over four and three, drowned after falling into a water-filled ditch near their house in a tribal village of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district on Monday. The ditch turned into a deep pond due to the leakage from a pipeline of the Kuppa Water Supply Scheme, the residents alleged, and demanded action against the officials concerned for keeping the ditch uncovered.

The incident occurred around noon in Moti Jaduli village of Kawant taluka, where the daughters of Budhariya Bhil were playing close to their residence. They allegedly slipped into the pit and drowned before help could reach them.