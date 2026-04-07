Gujarat chemical supplier pleads guilty in US fentanyl smuggling case, faces 40-year jail

US court records reveal a sophisticated operation to bypass customs and border security, with the Surat-based company allegedly using deceptive labelling to transport about 22.6 kg of chemicals.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraApr 7, 2026 02:02 PM IST
FentanylThe Surat chemical supplier was arrested in New York City on January 4. (Representative image)
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In a first felony conviction of an India-based supplier for selling 50 pounds of fentanyl precursor chemicals, the founder and promoter of Raxuter Chemicals, based in Gujarat’s Surat, has pleaded guilty to distributing and smuggling the compounds to the US. If sentenced, Bhavesh Lathiya, 37, faces up to 40 years’ imprisonment.

Lathiya, who was arrested in New York City on January 4 for alleged criminal conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl precursor chemicals, pleaded guilty in a proceeding held before United States District Judge Pamela Chen on April 3, a statement from the office of Joseph Nocella, Jr, US Attorney, Eastern District of New York, said.

Nocella and Michael Alfonso, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York, announced the guilty plea. “The defendant admitted supplying the essential ingredients to make fentanyl, knowing just what they would be used for. Our Office is committed to targeting every link in the fentanyl supply chain,” Nocella said.

In the statement, Nocella stated fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat currently facing the United States and linked to the Mexican drug trafficking organisations increasingly purchasing fentanyl procurers developed and distributed by companies such as Lathiya’s Raxuter.

Also Read | US revoked visas of Indian business executives over link to fentanyl trade: Embassy

“We will continue to vigorously prosecute these purveyors of poison, both here and abroad, who are responsible for fueling our nation’s opioid epidemic without any regard for the extreme harm they are causing. The Administration, mindful that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for American ages 18 to 45, has prioritized protecting our communities from this lethal scourge,” Nocella said in the statement.

Calling it a landmark plea, Alfonso said, “Fentanyl has devastated countless families and communities across our country. Homeland Security Investigations is using every available resource to dismantle the drug trafficking networks that smuggle this poison into our country…”

Charges against Surat company owner

The statement stated that fentanyl is a “highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine”.

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Fentanyl is designated as a Schedule II controlled substance and various precursor chemicals that are used to produce fentanyl are included on the Schedule’s List I and List II in the US.

As per the court records against him, Lathiya supplied precursor chemicals to the US and Mexico, among other places, “despite knowing they would be used to manufacture fentanyl”. The charge against Lathiya is that his company also “sent their chemical products to the US and Mexico using international mail and package carriers.”

The case also states that Lathiya, in order to prevent “detection and interception of chemical products at the borders… employed deceptive and fraudulent practices, such as mislabeling packages and falsifying customs forms.”

Also Read | For US’s fentanyl crisis, another ‘war on drugs’ is not the solution. Working with countries such as India and China is

For example, on or about June 29, 2024, a package shipped by Raxuter Chemicals was delivered to an address in the Eastern District of New York. The package carried a false manifest declaring its contents as Vitamin C, but it actually contained 1-boc-4-piperidone, a List I chemical and an illegally imported fentanyl precursor.

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On October 2 and October 15, 2024, Lathiya joined a video call to discuss the sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals with an HSI undercover officer. “After being told by the undercover officer that his ‘clients in Mexico were very happy with the quality of what you sent me’ and with ‘the yield they got of the final product’, Lathiya agreed to sell 20 kilograms of 1-boc-4-piperidone, which is a List I chemical used in fentanyl synthesis,” the release from the attorney’s office said.

Lathiya also proposed mislabeling the chemical as “an antacid,” and the undercover officer replied, asking whether it would be easier to ship the product to Mexico, where it was banned.

“On or about November 23, 2024, Raxuter Chemicals and Lathiya shipped approximately 20 kilograms of 1-boc-4-piperidone to the Eastern District of New York. The package was mislabeled as an antacid… The chemicals distributed by the defendant included all the materials necessary to manufacture fentanyl via the most common pathways,” the statement said.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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