Gujarat: At least six injured in major fire at chemical plant

A massive fire broke out at the factory of chemical manufacturer UPL in Ankleshwar, Bharuch, on Friday morning, injuring at least six workers.

According to the fire officials, a distress call was received at around 7 am regarding the fire at chemical plant in Ankleshwar Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area of Bharuch.

Soon after the fire broke out, a massive cloud of smoke emerged from the factory premises engulfing the surrounding areas. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire was finally brought under control at around 10 am.

Manoj Kothadia, the fire officer at DPMC Fire Station in Ankleshwar, told The Indian Express: “Nine fire tenders and over 40 personnel were rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. As many as six workers have received burn as well as other physical injuries and they have been admitted in the nearby hospital. Out of them, one has received minor injuries while five others are serious.”