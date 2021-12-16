Gujarat: Several injured in blast at chemical factory in Panchmahal district

Several persons have been injured in a blast inside Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), located in Goghamba in Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

Police officials from the district confirmed an explosion took place at around 10 am Thursday. The sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away in the taluka, the police said.

Fire tenders from across the district were rushed to the site.

GFL is an Indian chemicals company with over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. The company holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals.

The plant that witnessed the explosion was GFL’s single largest refrigerant plant in India.

More details are awaited.