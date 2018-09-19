Gujarat: Chavda, Dhanani among 500 detained during Congress’ ‘gherao assembly’ call over farm loan waiver

Congress workers and farmers at Khedut Aakrosh rally in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Congress workers and farmers at Khedut Aakrosh rally in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Around 500 Congress workers were detained on Tuesday when they attempted to gherao the state Assembly in Gandhinagar on the first day of the two-day Monsoon Session.

Police stopped Congress workers from marching towards the Assembly building inside the Sachivalaya complex. Among those detained included state Congress president Amit Chavda, former state party chief Arjun Modhwadia and AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Rajiv Satav. All the detainees were taken to Karai Police Academy and released after a few hours.

The attempt to gherao the Assembly was preceded by a farmers’ rally — ‘Khedut Aakrosh Rally’ — to demand farm loan waiver, reasonable Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce, payment of crop insurance in areas where farmers lost their crops due to floods or deficit rain, besides other issues.

Congress leaders alleged that police used batons to disperse them. About a dozen women and more than a dozen men were reported to have been injured in the police action.

A police constable was also injured in an isolated incident of stone-pelting during the process of detention of Congress partymen, in-charge Superintendent of Police, K F Badolia, said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that a woman worker, who was injured seriously, has been admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

While police had given permission for the rally at Satyagraha Chhavani, no permission was given for the gherao. Before his detention, Satav said that the rally was a democratic effort to fight for the rights of farmers who are in crisis owing to various reasons. “Farmers are facing serious crisis in all the states where the BJP is in power’’, he said. Satav also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of helping only the businessmen and ignoring farmers. “The entire country had high hopes from Modi when he assumed office in 2014. But even four-and-a-half years later, he has failed to fulfil any of his poll promises. If Congress governments in Punjab and other states can waive off loans, why not the Gujarat government?” he asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dhanani reiterated his demand for extension of the Assembly’s Monsoon Session by a day to debate on the issues related to farmers in the state.

“The state government should not run away from holding debates on farmers’ issues if it feels it has done good work for agriculturists in the state’’, said Dhanani.

After being released from the detention, Chavda said although the party workers could not ‘gherao’ the Assembly, the programme was a success.

He said that his party would continue to mount pressure on the government over the issue of farm loan waiver by conducting similar programmes in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

