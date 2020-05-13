Gujarat: Charges of sexual harassment against forester level officer

Sources said that some beat guard level female officials in the district had lodged a complaint against the forester level officer. (Representational Image) Sources said that some beat guard level female officials in the district had lodged a complaint against the forester level officer. (Representational Image)

Forest authorities in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat received a complaint of sexual harassment against a forester level officer who was holding the additional charge of Range Forest Officer (RFO) in the social forestry division of the district earlier this month. Following the complaint, Sabarkantha Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Social Forestry Division, relieved the officer of the RFO charge. An inquiry into the complaint is pending.

Sources said that some beat guard level female officials in the district had lodged a complaint against the forester level officer. In the complaint, the women have made a range of sexual harassment allegations against the officer.

Following the complaint, DCF AH Gadhavi said that the forester level officer has been relieved of the additional charge of RFO and sent back to his regular posting of forester in the district. Gadhavi said that he was planning to order an inquiry in the allegations made in the application. “I am getting the matter inquired to ascertain if there is any substance in the allegations or not,” Gadhavi said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the officer against whom the complaint has been made, refuted the allegations of sexual harassment. He added that the same was done to create a hurdle for his promotion due shortly. The officer also said that he has already written to the DCF in this regard.

