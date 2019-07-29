Gujarat: Charas worth Rs 1.2 crore seized from Ashram Express

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons and recovered over 23 kilograms of charas (cannabis) worth Rs 1.2 crore from an Ashram Express train at the Sabarmati railway station on Saturday.

Officials said that the two accused were carrying around 23.859 kg of charas in 12 packets valued at Rs 1,20,00,000.

“Upon receiving a tip, a team searched the luggage of the two accused and found narcotic substances worth over Rs 1 crore. Both the accused were earlier detained for questioning, where they revealed that the charas was of Jammu and Kashmir origin,” said Bruno A, Zonal Director, NCB Ahmedabad.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Zeeshan, both natives of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Charas is an extract of the cannabis plant and has physiological and psychological effects on body when consumed.

“Both the accused were held under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985), sections 8 (c), 20 and 29,” said Bruno.