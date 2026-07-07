2 children die of Chandipura virus infection in Gujarat, surveillance up

The two deceased children – from Vinjol and Jitpura villages in Panchmahal district – were confirmed as cases of Chandipura virus infection by laboratory tests. (AI generated image)

The deaths of two young children from neighbouring villages in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district has prompted the health department in Gujarat to deploy medical teams, launching door-to-door surveillance and intensifying insecticide spraying in affected areas.

The two deceased children – from Vinjol and Jitpura villages in Panchmahal district – were confirmed as cases of Chandipura virus infection by laboratory tests. Describing the deaths as “deeply tragic”, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the Health Department had initiated a “rapid containment operation” while urging the public not to panic.

Viraj Chauhnan (3) from Vinjol and Prince Baria (4) from Jitpur succumbed to the virus, even as two other children are undergoing treatment at SSG hospital for similar symptoms but have tested negative for Chandipura virus.