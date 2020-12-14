Gujarat: Certificates of over 2.6 lakh GTU students go online

Students can access these documents from any corner of the world and also can do digital verification for higher education and job applications.

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has uploaded degree certificates of more than 2.60 lakh students on the National Academic Depository (NAD), claiming to be the only university in the state to have achieved this number of digitised degree certificates.

Certificates of 28 courses from diploma to PhD have been uploaded on the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) initiative of National Academic Depository (NAD).

Students can access these documents from any corner of the world and also can do digital verification for higher education and job applications.

“GTU ranks among the top 10 universities in the country in uploading students’ documents in such a large number, ” said university Vice-Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth.

A total of 2,63,778 degree certificates uploaded include 69,200 diploma certificates, 1,69,296 bachelor degrees, 24,919 master degrees and 236 PhDs.

Data of another 1,06,364 students would be uploaded in the current academic session of 2020-21.

The university has uploaded documents since 2016 and is in the process of uploading documents from earlier years as well.

“This will ensure a safe place for these documents… it will specially help students seeking higher education abroad… Documents can be digitally verified in a short period, saving time and money of the students,” Sheth added.

