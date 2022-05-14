Gujarat: CEPT launches revised edition of book on architecture, independence

CEPT University Press Friday launched the second revised edition of ‘Architecture & Independence: The Search for Identity – India 1880 to 1980’, a book written by Jon Lang, Madhavi Desai and Miki Desai that examines the development of architecture in India in the context of the political struggle for Independence.

The book traces the development of architectural profession and patterns of architectural form in the century following the formation of the Indian National Congress in the 1880s.

Jon Lang is a professor emeritus at University of South Wales where he headed the School of Architecture and taught in the Masters of Urban Development and Design Program.

Madhavi Desai is an independent researcher, teacher and writer, she was an adjunct member of the Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, Ahmedabad. The third author, Miki Desai retired as a professor from the Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University, Ahmedabad after teaching there from 1981 to 2014.