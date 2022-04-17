Gujarat: CEPT alumna’s thesis on conservation of Aliabet wins international award

CEPT alumna Shreeni Benjamin’s thesis on coastal management titled ‘Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet’, is one of the three winners of the Asian Edition of the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020).

The 30-year-old postgraduate in landscape architecture from CEPT University has been practising independently in Ahmedabad since she graduated in 2019.

Part of the YTAA 2020 exhibition that showcases winners and finalists of European and Asian edition awards and supported by the European Union was inaugurated Friday at the Lilavati Lalbhai Library, CEPT University. The exhibition has previously been showcased at Venice, Prague and Shanghai, and is now being hosted by CEPT University.

Coastal management is one of the most important parameters to be considered in urban planning for a resilient future.

The research is an attempt to understand the drivers and services of the ecosystem of Aliabet in order to revive and strengthen its resources thereby regaining its position in the larger ecological chain.

“The island of Aliabet is a part of river Narmada’s estuary which has formed connections with the mainland due to the depositions afflicted by anthropogenic activities like the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam. Once an ecologically rich and diverse chunk of land, it was home to wetland animals and over 350 species of wetland birds coming from Siberia where Aliabet is one of the pause points for them,” says Shreeni.

“Because of the dam the island is devoid of the river water, because there isn’t enough velocity of the river to flow on the island. And this area has a mix of waters that is the seawater and the river water, which generates the brackish water so brackish water is like the most vital thing for this island to survive. So that really shapes the growth of grass,” she added.

Her thesis postulates that the present conditions and disturbances have replaced the existing physical conditions and habitats that have affected biodiversity in many ways. The man-made conditions imposed on Aliabet have led it to become a desert and a saline wastelandIt also looks into suggestions for revival of the island like conserving rain water, strategically planning embankments in certain areas that will capture rainwater and that will stop the high high tides.

“Also, we can convert this island into different habitats, different wetland habitats with different waters like salt, brackish and fresh. For which we can prepare seed bags which can grow in fresh as well as in brackish soil. Also replenishing the mangroves can help in reviving the island, building them as the first line of defence,” she further said.

“The wetland habitats will start to develop and then after some point like after 10 years down the line, it will grow into grasslands and then in succession it will ultimately lead to a dense forest,” she added.

The YTAA is a part of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. It is organised by the FundacióMies van der Rohe with the support of the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

The YTAA aims to support the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects, who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future.

In 2020, for the first time, an independent Asia edition was organised with the four Strategic Partners of the European Union in Asia: China, India, Japan and South Korea aiming to promote exchange and cooperation with their YTAA counterparts in Europe.